No positive progress on territorial issues, specifically Donbas, in negotiations yet – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukraine's negotiation group following two days of trilateral negotiations with representatives of the Russian Federation mediated by the United States. No progress has been made regarding the issue of territories.
The head of state announced this during a press briefing, as reported by Censor.NET.
No progress on the Donbas issue
According to him, there is constructive movement on the military track: the parties agreed that in the event of a ceasefire, monitoring will be carried out primarily by the United States, which will chair this process.
At the same time, there is no positive movement regarding territorial issues, specifically Donbas.
"Sensitive issues regarding eastern Ukraine are once again before the political subgroup. The issue of Donbas, the issue of territory. No constructive ground has been found here yet. The fact that a meeting took place is good. The fact that decisions were reached regarding ceasefire monitoring and a potential exchange is not bad. The fact that there is no positive progress in territorial issues yet is a fact that we must acknowledge," the president said.
New meeting
The President also announced that a new round of negotiations to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war will take place within 10 days. It is likely to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The next meeting should undoubtedly take place within a week to ten days. Over the next two days, the team and I will discuss and develop the messages they will carry to the next meeting," the head of state added.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
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