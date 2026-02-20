Principle of "standing where we stand" is already big compromise in negotiations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to compromise in negotiations, but not to the extent that would harm Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with Kyodo News.

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"We are ready for real compromises. But not compromises at the expense of our independence and sovereignty. We are ready to talk about compromises with the United States. But not to receive ultimatums from the Russians again and again.

They are the aggressor. Everyone has recognised this. This has not changed. Many countries that have been mediators or have tried to be mediators since the beginning of this war, especially in the Middle East and Asia, as well as other states, all recognise that Russia is the aggressor," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, the compromise is that Ukraine is talking to the aggressor about compromises.

"We stand where we stand" is a big compromise. They have seized almost 20% of our territory. And we are ready to talk about peace now on the basis of the principle "we stand where we stand". This is a big compromise.



What is Russia offering us as a compromise? What are they ready for? They said, "We are ready not to occupy your other regions." But this is terrorism. Even these words themselves are terrorism. "I am ready not to kill you – give us everything." What does this mean? This is not a compromise. It is an ultimatum. That is why I said: "We are ready for compromises that respect Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, our army, our people and our children. But we are not ready for ultimatums," the head of state emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirmed discussions on a demilitarised zone

What preceded this?

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