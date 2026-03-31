For fourth month in row, Russia has been losing more troops than it is mobilizing, - Madyar

In March, USF Forces personnel eliminated 10,200 Russian occupiers. The number of occupiers killed now exceeds the number of mobilized invaders.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Conclusion: According to intelligence reports and the plan, the pace of mobilization in March 2026 reached over 1,000 recruits per day. There are plenty of those who took the bait of crazy money and bought a one-way ticket.

Verification: According to the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ drone data on enemy personnel killed or wounded, the total number of new recruits arriving for the SMO during March has ALREADY surpassed the previous record, though the exact figure will be validated by the Ministry of Defense in the coming days," he noted.

Read more: Defense Forces neutralize 4,840 occupiers in just three days this week – Syrskyi

According to Madyar, for the fourth consecutive month (from December 2025 to March 2026), enemy losses have exceeded the number of mobilized troops.

"An unaccounted-for bonus adds about +15-20% to the number of Russian troops' strikes each month, which cannot be verified due to the nature of the strikes (contact, destroyed under rubble, deep strikes, unreconnoitered work of rocket and barrel artillery, etc.).

Verdict: the worms—things won’t be the same as they were. No matter how many foot soldiers arrive for the SMO, the number of body bags will keep rising," added the USF commander.

Watch more: Russian man walks through cemetery and laments that there is nowhere left to bury "heroes of SMO": "There is almost no space left". VIDEO

What preceded it?

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy previously stated that the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military casualties is approximately 1 to 8.

The commander of the USF noted that Ukraine is already "depleting" the Russian army faster than it can be replenished.

This was also confirmed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who stated that Russia is losing more troops than it can recruit.

Read more: Ukraine is already "attriting" Russian army faster than it is replenished, Madyar says in The Economist interview