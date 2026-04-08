Russia launched 176 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense forces shot down 146 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of April 8, Russian forces launched 176 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), and Chauda (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).
About 120 of them were "shaheds."
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 146 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones — in the north, south, and east of the country.
Strikes by 24 attack UAVs were recorded at 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at one location.
The enemy’s attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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