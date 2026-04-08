We view Vance’s claims about Ukraine’s ’interference’ in elections without undue emotion, — Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is responding calmly to statements by U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance regarding Ukraine’s alleged interference in elections in the United States and Hungary.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I urge everyone to listen to this entire press conference, where this (Vance's statement about attempts by certain 'elements' in Ukraine's intelligence services to influence the elections in Hungary and the U.S. – Ed.) was made, and it will become clear to you that the journalists present there—I won’t comment on their political leanings—but they repeatedly tried to provoke the U.S. vice president into making various harsh statements," he said.

The spokesperson noted that the U.S. vice president had responded neutrally to virtually all such attempts.

"As for the remark that was made, we understand that it was said in the context of the election campaign. We are not reading too much into what was said… We are not exaggerating the significance of this statement," Tykhyi concluded.

What happened before?

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that certain "elements" within Ukraine's intelligence services had attempted to influence the elections in the United States and Hungary.