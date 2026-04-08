Ukraine hopes that ceasefire in Middle East will help to unblock peace process, — Foreign Ministry

Ukraine hopes that reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East will help unblock the peace process aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated during a briefing by Heorrhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

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The Impact of the Ceasefire in the Middle East

"As for the impact of (the ceasefire between Iran, the U.S., and Israel—Ed.) on unblocking our peace process, Ukraine’s expectation is precisely that success in the Middle East—the success of diplomacy, the success of American resolve—could accelerate the diplomatic process and the process of ending Russian aggression against Ukraine, leading to a ceasefire," said the ministry spokesperson.

Tykhyi also noted that Ukraine very much hopes that the same resolve demonstrated in the Middle East will be demonstrated, first and foremost, in putting pressure on Moscow, because the only obstacle to the peace process and the end of the war is the Russian Federation.

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Reducing the enemy's capabilities

He noted that Russia is not making any headway on the battlefield, "all our partners already acknowledge this, everyone can see it, and things will only get worse for Russia from here on out."

"I am also referring to the Ukrainian 'deep strike' campaign, which is gaining momentum. Ukraine has the capability to further scale up this campaign for legitimate military purposes on the territory of the Russian Federation," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

According to Tykhyi, this campaign is "well-planned, strategic, and very well-calibrated" and is already reducing Russia's terrorist capabilities.

"These are Ukrainian sanctions, and no one intends to ease them; on the contrary, they will be expanded. Therefore, things will only get worse for the aggressor state, and conditions will continue to deteriorate. That is why we reiterate our call for them to end this war, which offers them no prospects. They will never be able to achieve any of their goals in this war. It is time to stop the fighting and prioritize diplomacy, not terror and aggression," Tykhyi added.

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