113 out of 128 UAVs launched by Russians were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of April 10, Russian occupiers launched 128 drones at Ukraine.
This is according to a report from the Air Force, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation); Hvardiiske, Chauda (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea); approximately 85 of them were "shaheds."
How did the air defense perform?
As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 113 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Strikes by 14 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 7 locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.
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