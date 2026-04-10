Apartments in central Kyiv and Lexus registered to her daughter: What Deputy Head of Presidential Office Mudra owns. PHOTOS

Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, and her partner, Pavlo Poliarush, Head of the National Bank’s Department for Problem Assets, earn millions of hryvnias every year. Some of their property is registered in the name of her mother, who lives in Israel, and her daughter.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing a report by OBOZ.UA.

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As noted, even before joining the Presidential Office, Mudra and Poliarush bought flats within a few months of each other in one of the residential complexes developed by Ukrbud, which was headed by Maksym Mykytas at the time. Mudra purchased her flat at market price, whilst for Poliarush the price per square metre was four times lower.

Income

Mudra and Poliarush declared an income of around 8.1 million UAH in 2025. She reported nearly 2.8 million UAH from bonds, 523,200 UAH in salary from the Presidential Office, 423,100 UAH from rent, nearly 71,300 UAH in bank interest and 17,500 UAH in dividends. Poliarush, meanwhile, received 3.5 million UAH in salary from the NBU.

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Apartments

Since May 2018, Poliarush has owned a 90 sq m apartment in Kyiv. The declaration lists its value at the time of acquisition as UAH 791,400, which was roughly $30,000 at the time. For such an amount, an apartment of that size in the capital could only have been purchased in extremely poor condition.

It has been established that Poliarush became the owner of a flat in the ‘Aristocrat’ residential complex in the centre of the capital, built by ‘Ukrbud’ during Maksym Mykytas’s tenure.

It is worth noting that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated the misappropriation of funds related to this residential complex, as 20% of the apartments were supposed to be allocated to the National Guard. Instead, they were given apartments in an industrial zone near the Chervonyi Khutir metro station.

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An apartment of this size now costs at least $270,000. It could be assumed that prices in this particular complex in 2018 may indeed have been below market levels. However, just a few months after Poliarush, Mudra herself also purchased an apartment in Aristokrat. She owns a 55.7 sq m apartment, which she officially bought for UAH 2.1 million (around $77,000 at the time). That means the price per square meter for her was approximately $1,400. For her common-law husband, however, it was only about $333 per square meter — four times less.

Parking space

In January 2022, Poliarush bought himself a parking space in the same ‘Aristocrat’ residential complex, but at market value – 487,500 UAH (at the time, $17,400). In other words, a 17.6 sq m parking space somehow costs more than half of a 90 sq m flat.

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At the same time, Iryna Mudra also bought the neighbouring parking space. She spent 487,500 UAH.

The wealth of relatives

The mother of the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, 73-year-old Liudmyla Mudra, also owns a flat in Kyiv measuring almost 70 sq m, which she received under a deed of gift in the Park Avenue VIP residential complex.

According to the publication, as of April 2024, her place of residence was Rishon LeZion, Israel.

An apartment in Kyiv, in the Avenue 14-16 residential complex, was also registered in the name of Poliarush’s 76-year-old mother, Alla Andriivna. She owns a property with an area of 57.4 square metres.

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In addition, a brand-new 2017 Lexus RX was registered in the name of Mudra’s 25-year-old daughter (Poliarush’s stepdaughter) as soon as she turned 18. She also owns a 138 sq m house in the village of Bohdanivka in the Kyiv region, although she lives abroad.

Israeli citizenship

It is noted that for several years now, reports have periodically appeared in the Ukrainian media regarding Mudra’s Israeli citizenship. The official’s mother does indeed live there, and it is likely that she had the opportunity to obtain Israeli citizenship. A civil servant may hold a passport from only one country – Ukraine. Therefore, if Mudra does indeed hold multiple passports, this could lead to her dismissal.

The publication sent a request to the Office of the President asking for comment on whether Mudra underwent a special security check and whether a foreign passport was found in her possession.

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What is known about Poliarush

It is known that on 26 September 2024, a conflict took place in a car park in Kyiv involving NBU Governor Pavlo Poliarush and Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Andrii Tratsetskyi (call sign ‘Bezsmertnyi’). According to the soldier’s account, Poliarush threatened to shoot him in the leg, whilst Poliarush claimed that Bezsmertnyi had lunged at him and broken his glasses.

The police confirmed that a conflict between the two men took place in a parking lot in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district at around 10 p.m. on 26 September. Law enforcement officers said the man behind the wheel of the Lexus was intoxicated. Following an inspection, a weapon was seized from him. According to police, after the threats, the other man struck the Lexus driver and sprayed him with pepper spray.

Media reports say Poliarush received the award pistol not for military merit, but thanks to connections with the Office of the President. This caused significant public backlash, as Poliarush himself is not a combat veteran, raising questions about the legality of him receiving the weapon.

Later, the National Police confirmed that the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Andrii Tratsevskyi, known by the call sign Bezsmertnyi, and National Bank of Ukraine official Pavlo Poliarush had been resolved.

After that, the NBU official went on sick leave, but later returned to work and continued in his position. The criminal proceedings ended without result.