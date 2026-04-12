Piece of Ukrainian drone has been found on beach in Estonia

On Sunday morning, April 12, a local resident in Estonia found a piece of a drone on Kalvi Beach in Lääne-Viru County.

This is reported by ERR, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Marta Tuul, a spokesperson for the Security Police (KaPo), stated that this was not a case of a drone crash, but rather a wing fragment that had been washed ashore on Kalvi Beach.

"A local resident found him this morning," said Tuul.

According to preliminary estimates, the object is part of a Ukrainian drone.

Since the investigation is currently ongoing, the Security Service of Ukraine is unable to provide further details about what happened at this time.

Read more: Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine, - Tsakhkna

What happened before?