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Piece of Ukrainian drone has been found on beach in Estonia
On Sunday morning, April 12, a local resident in Estonia found a piece of a drone on Kalvi Beach in Lääne-Viru County.
This is reported by ERR, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Marta Tuul, a spokesperson for the Security Police (KaPo), stated that this was not a case of a drone crash, but rather a wing fragment that had been washed ashore on Kalvi Beach.
"A local resident found him this morning," said Tuul.
According to preliminary estimates, the object is part of a Ukrainian drone.
Since the investigation is currently ongoing, the Security Service of Ukraine is unable to provide further details about what happened at this time.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on the morning of March 25, the Latvian Air Force detected a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified drone that had entered from Russian territory.
- Later, Prime Minister Ruginene confirmed that the drone was Ukrainian and had strayed off course.
- It is known that since the evening of March 30, several incidents involving drones have been reported. An unidentified drone was spotted near the Latvian border with Russia. At the same time, a "Shahed" attack drone was spotted flying over Moldova.
- At the same time, Lithuania wants Ukraine to provide information about "stray" drones.
- Russia has threatened European countries with "measures" if they provide a corridor for Ukrainian drone attacks.
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