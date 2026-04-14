Russia launched attack with 4 missiles and 129 drones. One missile and 114 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of April 14, 2026, the enemy launched an attack using four Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, as well as 129 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, approximately 90 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Ukraine is being attacked by Russian drones – Air Force of AFU (updated)

How did our air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed a guided air-to-ground missile and 114 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

"Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations.

Information regarding three enemy missiles is being verified," the statement said.

Watch more: Drone operators of 38th Regiment down 19 Shaheds in one day with STING interceptors. VIDEO

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.