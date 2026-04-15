Magyar expects EU loan for Ukraine to be unblocked after Druzhba launch
Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, stated that he expects the veto on the EU loan to Ukraine to be lifted once oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.
According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports on this.
What Magyar said
According to the politician, Viktor Orbán's decision to release the loan may depend on the restoration of power supplies.
This refers to a 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union to support Ukraine.
Connection to the oil pipeline
Mátyás noted that the launch of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline is a key factor in changing Budapest's position.
It is only after oil supplies resume that Hungary may reconsider its position on financial aid to Ukraine.
The new government's position
Mátyás previously stated that Hungary would not block the delivery of EU aid to Ukraine.
At the same time, he emphasized that the country may not participate directly in the loan program.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, parliamentary elections were held in Hungary on Sunday, April 12. Péter Magyar’s opposition party, "Tisza," won the parliamentary elections in Hungary and secured a potential constitutional majority.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
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