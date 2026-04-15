Magyar expects EU loan for Ukraine to be unblocked after Druzhba launch

Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, stated that he expects the veto on the EU loan to Ukraine to be lifted once oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports on this.

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What Magyar said

According to the politician, Viktor Orbán's decision to release the loan may depend on the restoration of power supplies.

This refers to a 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union to support Ukraine.

Read more: EU leaders plan to discuss Orban’s ties with Russia at informal summit - Telex

Connection to the oil pipeline

Mátyás noted that the launch of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline is a key factor in changing Budapest's position.

It is only after oil supplies resume that Hungary may reconsider its position on financial aid to Ukraine.

Read on Censor.NET: Mátyás on the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine: The decision was made back in December; Hungary will not participate in this

The new government's position

Mátyás previously stated that Hungary would not block the delivery of EU aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, he emphasized that the country may not participate directly in the loan program.

What happened before?