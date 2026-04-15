EU leaders plan to discuss Orban’s ties with Russia at informal summit - Telex

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to raise the issue of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ties with Russia with EU leaders.

This is reported by Telex, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

An informal EU summit will take place in Cyprus on April 23–24.

European Council President António Costa previously stated that they would discuss the geopolitical situation in the world, the conflict in the Middle East, and the EU budget.

Read more: Trump not worried about Orban’s election defeat: Magyar is good person

Orban

The summit may also address the situation surrounding the negotiations between Hungarian and Russian officials.

Last week, European Commission spokesperson Pignot, commenting on the leak of the Lavrov-Szijjártó talks, said that they "highlight the alarming possibility that the government of a member state" acted in collusion with Russia.

The European Commission later confirmed that von der Leyen would raise this issue at the leadership level.

The next official EU summit is scheduled for June 18. Journalists note that Cyprus may be the last opportunity for the bloc’s leaders to discuss the scandal involving Orbán.

Read more: EU is close to releasing €90 billion for Ukraine, — media

What happened before?