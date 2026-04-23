"Drone Wall" will not protect Europe from Russia, - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds

The "drone wall" project will not serve as a fully effective shield against Russian attacks and requires further development.

According to Censor.NET, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds stated this in an interview with Latvian television.

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"A drone wall is the ability to detect drones and counter them, but it will never be foolproof," Spruds said.

According to Spruds, the concept is similar to Israel's "Iron Dome" system. It does not guarantee absolute protection, but it allows for the timely detection and destruction of targets.

He emphasized that such a system requires constant development and improvement. In particular, this year Latvia plans to purchase 500 interceptor drones to strengthen its defenses.

The initiative to create a "drone wall" was first proposed by Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė in 2024. It was subsequently supported by a number of European countries, including Germany, Poland, and Finland.

Read more: In event of Russian attack on EU, Poland must hold Suwałki Corridor and serve as pillar of NATO, - military official. PHOTO

What happened before?

See more: Wreckage from yet another drone has been found in Latvia. PHOTO

A "wall of drones" at the border—Europe's new shield?

The "drone wall" in Europe is not a literal wall, but a concept of collective defense in which borders are protected by a network of drones and sensors.

The plan is to establish a permanent "air shield" that:

monitors borders 24/7

detects threats (drones, vehicles, people)

quickly transmits data to the military or border guards

The project is being actively promoted by NATO’s eastern flank countries, which share borders with Russia and Belarus.

The "drone wall" is a high-tech surveillance and defense system, not a physical barrier. It is designed to make Europe's borders "smarter" and more responsive.