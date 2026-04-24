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Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro on April 14 rises to seven
A 47-year-old man who suffered severe injuries in a Russian strike on Dnipro on 14 April has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life for 10 days.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"A 47-year-old man who was injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro on 14 April has died in hospital," he wrote.
Doctors fought for his life for 10 days. Unfortunately, his injuries proved too severe.
"In total, seven men were killed in that enemy attack. My condolences to their families," Hanzha added.
Background
- It was reported earlier that on 14 April, ruscists struck Dnipro, killing five people and injuring 25.
- After Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro, 22 injured people remain in hospitals.
- A day of mourning has been declared in the city.
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