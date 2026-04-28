Russian occupiers continue to hand down lengthy prison "sentences" to Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the defense of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Mariupol City Council.

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Sentence handed down to a defender of Mariupol

The so-called "Supreme Court of the DPR" sentenced Ivan Kimnatny, a soldier in the Ukrainian National Guard, to 21 years and 6 months in a maximum-security prison.

The occupying authorities accuse him of allegedly "cruel treatment of civilians" and "politically motivated murder."

City officials insist that these charges are fabricated.

A systematic pattern of pressure

According to the Ukrainian side, such "trials" are part of a systematic policy of persecuting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This refers to punishment not for actual crimes, but for the mere fact of participating in the defense of Ukraine.

Other similar cases

Earlier in Russia, another Ukrainian soldier—Roman Kolomiytsev—was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

His case was heard by the Southern District Military Court.

The occupiers accused the soldier of being a member of a "terrorist organization," referring to his service in the Azov unit of the Ukrainian National Guard.

Read more: "Pantsir-S1" down: in Mariupol, Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy SAM system

Background of the case

According to the occupying forces, Kolomiytsev had served in the Azov Regiment since 2015 and took part in the defense of Mariupol after the full-scale invasion began.

He was on the grounds of the Azovstal plant and was later taken prisoner on orders from his commanders.

The Mariupol City Council emphasizes that such "court proceedings" have nothing to do with justice and are being used as a means of exerting pressure on Ukrainian military personnel.

What led up to