Ukraine insisted on extradition of archaeologist Butyagin to bring him to justice, Prosecutor General’s Office says

The Ukrainian side consistently insisted on the extradition of Russian citizen Butyagin to bring him to criminal responsibility in Ukraine.

This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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Details

The case concerns illegal archaeological work and the removal of cultural property from temporarily occupied Crimea.

During the review of the request, the competent authorities of the Republic of Poland gave a proper assessment to the materials provided by the Ukrainian side and recognized them as sufficient to decide on the person’s extradition to Ukraine.

The subsequent decision regarding Butyagin was made in the context of international arrangements related to the exchange of detained persons.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office will continue to use all national and international mechanisms to bring this person to justice for crimes committed against Ukraine and its cultural heritage," she added.

Read more: Poland releases archaeologist Butyagin during exchange with Russia: Ukraine sought his extradition

Background

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