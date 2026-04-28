Ukraine insisted on extradition of archaeologist Butyagin to bring him to justice, Prosecutor General’s Office says
The Ukrainian side consistently insisted on the extradition of Russian citizen Butyagin to bring him to criminal responsibility in Ukraine.
This was stated in a comment to Censor.NET by Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Details
The case concerns illegal archaeological work and the removal of cultural property from temporarily occupied Crimea.
During the review of the request, the competent authorities of the Republic of Poland gave a proper assessment to the materials provided by the Ukrainian side and recognized them as sufficient to decide on the person’s extradition to Ukraine.
The subsequent decision regarding Butyagin was made in the context of international arrangements related to the exchange of detained persons.
"The Prosecutor General’s Office will continue to use all national and international mechanisms to bring this person to justice for crimes committed against Ukraine and its cultural heritage," she added.
Background
- In November 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police and prosecutors, gathered evidence against a Russian citizen involved in looting Ukrainian cultural heritage in temporarily occupied Crimea. Experts estimate that Ukraine suffered losses of more than UAH 200 million. The archaeologist from Russia’s State Hermitage Museum was served with a notice of suspicion.
- On December 11, 2025, it became known that well-known Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, a Hermitage employee whom Ukraine had put on the international wanted list for conducting illegal archaeological research in occupied Crimea, had been detained in Poland.
- Ukraine submitted a request to Poland for the extradition of the detained Russian archaeologist.
- Prosecutors at the Warsaw District Court supported the extradition to Ukraine of Russian archaeologist Aleksandr B., who is wanted on suspicion of conducting illegal archaeological work in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- On March 18, the Warsaw District Court approved the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin to Ukraine.
- 28 April 2026, it became known that Poland had released archaeologist Butyagin during an exchange with Russia.
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