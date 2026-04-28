Poland releases archaeologist Butyagin during exchange with Russia: Ukraine sought his extradition

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that during an exchange with Russia, Warsaw released Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, whose extradition had been sought by Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Rzeczpospolita.

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Asked whom Poland had released as part of the prisoner exchange, Sikorski noted that among them was Russian archaeologist Butyagin, whose extradition Ukraine had been awaiting.

"One of those we exchanged was a Russian historian who was in the process of being extradited to Ukraine," he said.

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According to Russia’s Interfax news agency, the FSB reported an exchange of archaeologist Aleksandr Butyagin and the wife of a Russian serviceman from Transnistria for two career officers of Moldova’s special service.

Andrzej Poczobut, an activist of the Polish community in Belarus who had spent many years behind bars on trumped-up charges, also returned to Poland. The prisoner exchange took place with the assistance of the Trump administration.

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It is recalled that in March, a Polish court approved the extradition to Ukraine of Russian archaeologist Aleksandr Butyagin, head of a department at the State Hermitage Museum.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said this was the first case in which a Ukrainian request for the extradition of a Russian citizen had received such a judicial assessment. It is a precedent.

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