Kolomoiskyi informed of new suspicion - in fraudulent appropriation of over 100 million UAH, - SSU
The former beneficial owner of one of Ukraine's largest banks has been notified of another charge.
This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to media reports, the person in question is Ihor Kolomoyskyi
According to the investigation, in 2014, he and his associates illegally appropriated more than 100 million hryvnias belonging to a financial institution under their control.
"The financial scheme involved siphoning off credit funds and disguising their subsequent movement as legitimate financial transactions."
"According to the case file, the affiliated companies obtained bank loans without adequate collateral and without any genuine business purpose. These assets were subsequently transferred through a series of legal entities and individuals, creating the appearance of normal financial transactions," the statement reads.
Subsequently, some of these assets ended up in the personal accounts of the scheme’s organizers under the guise of contract fulfillment. Specifically, in December 2014, hundreds of millions of hryvnias were transferred to the suspect’s personal account from a company under his control.
Losses
It has been established that these actions caused the bank losses amounting to over 100 million hryvnias. The exact amount of the losses is being determined during the pre-trial investigation.
"According to preliminary data, the source of this amount was the bank's credit resources, which were used in a so-called 're-lending' scheme through a chain of affiliated companies."
"According to the investigation, bank officials, executives of affiliated companies, as well as other legal entities and individuals who facilitated the transfer of assets and the documentation of transactions may have been involved in carrying out the scheme," the SSU explained.
Kolomoyskyi has been notified that he is suspected of fraudulently appropriating another person’s property on a particularly large scale as part of an organized group.
The penalty under this section is imprisonment for up to 12 years.
What is Kolomoyskyi suspected of?
- As a reminder, Ihor Kolomoyskyi is suspected of fraud and embezzlement of funds from PrivatBank, as well as of organizing a contract killing in 2003. He has been charged with several counts related to various incidents.
- On September 2, 2023, the SSU and the ESB notified Kolomoyskyi that he was suspected of fraud and the laundering of over 500 million hryvnias in illicit proceeds through PrivatBank between 2013 and 2020.
- On September 7 of that year, NABU detectives notified Kolomoyskyi and five other individuals that they were under suspicion of embezzling over 9.2 billion hryvnias from PrivatBank. However, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the NABU case against Kolomoisky due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, citing the "Lozovoy amendments." The SAPO appealed this decision to the Supreme Court.
- On September 15, 2023, the SSU and the ESB notified Kolomoyskyi of new charges under three articles. According to law enforcement officials, between 2013 and 2014, he illegally appropriated 5.8 billion hryvnias. To do this, the oligarch created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank of which he was the founder and shareholder.
- In May 2024, Kolomoyskyi was notified of his status as a suspect in the 2003 contract killing of Serhiy Karpenko, a lawyer and director of the Ukrainian-American consulting firm "Fargo," in Feodosia (Crimea).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password