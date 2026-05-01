Kolomoiskyi informed of new suspicion - in fraudulent appropriation of over 100 million UAH, - SSU

The former beneficial owner of one of Ukraine's largest banks has been notified of another charge.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to media reports, the person in question is Ihor Kolomoyskyi

According to the investigation, in 2014, he and his associates illegally appropriated more than 100 million hryvnias belonging to a financial institution under their control.

"The financial scheme involved siphoning off credit funds and disguising their subsequent movement as legitimate financial transactions."

"According to the case file, the affiliated companies obtained bank loans without adequate collateral and without any genuine business purpose. These assets were subsequently transferred through a series of legal entities and individuals, creating the appearance of normal financial transactions," the statement reads.

Subsequently, some of these assets ended up in the personal accounts of the scheme’s organizers under the guise of contract fulfillment. Specifically, in December 2014, hundreds of millions of hryvnias were transferred to the suspect’s personal account from a company under his control.

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Losses

It has been established that these actions caused the bank losses amounting to over 100 million hryvnias. The exact amount of the losses is being determined during the pre-trial investigation.

"According to preliminary data, the source of this amount was the bank's credit resources, which were used in a so-called 're-lending' scheme through a chain of affiliated companies."

"According to the investigation, bank officials, executives of affiliated companies, as well as other legal entities and individuals who facilitated the transfer of assets and the documentation of transactions may have been involved in carrying out the scheme," the SSU explained.

Kolomoyskyi has been notified that he is suspected of fraudulently appropriating another person’s property on a particularly large scale as part of an organized group.

The penalty under this section is imprisonment for up to 12 years.

See also: "Mindich warned me": Kolomoyskyi claimed in court that information about his arrest had been leaked

What is Kolomoyskyi suspected of?