Trump did not include military aid for Ukraine in US budget for 2027

The draft US defense budget for fiscal year 2027 does not provide funding for military assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This became known during hearings of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

During the hearings, senators directly asked Pentagon representatives whether they had understood correctly that the 2027 budget request did not include funding for the USAI program, which provides assistance to Ukraine.

"Yes, that is correct. There is no USAI funding in this budget," said Jules Hurst, acting chief financial officer of the US Department of Defense.

At the same time, the US defense budget is proposed to be increased to a record $1.5 trillion. The final decision still has to be made by Congress, and the document may be amended by the autumn. If no amendments are made, 2027 will be the first year since 2016 without direct military assistance to Ukraine under this program.

Read more: US resumes $400 million aid supply to Ukraine, - Hegseth

Background

Earlier, it was reported that US Vice President JD Vance is proud that the United States stopped funding Ukraine.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth again said that the administration of former President Joe Biden "irresponsibly" provided Ukraine with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in military assistance, which led to an escalation of the war. That is why Donald Trump insists on peace between the two countries.

See more: "Energy Ramstein": Partners have pledged €100 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter. PHOTOS