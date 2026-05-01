European Parliament reacts to Trump’s new tariffs: "While the EU is fulfilling its obligations, the US continues to violate them"
Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, has called US President Donald Trump’s increase in tariffs on cars from the EU unacceptable.
He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
European Parliament’s reaction
"The European Parliament still stands by the agreement reached in Scotland and is working to complete the legislative process. While the EU is fulfilling its obligations, the US side continues to violate them. From tariffs on more than 400 types of steel and aluminum products to the current measures on cars, this shows clear unreliability. We have already seen such arbitrary steps before, even toward partners. Now the EU must maintain clarity and firmness in its position," Lange said.
He also described the Trump administration’s steps as "clear unpredictability" and called on the EU to maintain a clear position.
"We have already seen such arbitrary steps before, even toward partners. The EU must now maintain clarity and firmness in its position," the chair of the Committee on International Trade added.
Trump’s new tariffs
As a reminder, on 1 May, US President Donald Trump said that starting next week, he would raise tariffs on cars from the European Union to 25%.
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