Russia has threatened Ukraine with "retaliation" if there are "provocations" by Ukrainian Armed Forces during parade in Moscow on 9 May
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated yesterday that Ukrainian drones could fly over Moscow during the military parade on May 9. In response, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, warned that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempt to attack the parade, Kyiv would face a "retaliatory strike."
He is quoted by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
Threats from the Russians
"If the Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in provocations during the Victory Day parade on May 9, we will launch retaliatory strikes. The response will be inevitable. The strike will be very severe and disproportionate," said the State Duma deputy.
He added that Zelenskyy had "become arrogant" and that he was "calling the shots in the European Union." Because of this, Kolesnik proposed launching a "preemptive strike on locations from which drones might be launched."
Strikes on Moscow
As a reminder, on the night of May 4, an explosion occurred in Moscow near Mosfilmovskaya Street, approximately 6 kilometers from the Kremlin, where a parade is scheduled to take place in a few days. Russian authorities stated that the explosion was caused by a drone attack.
What led up to
- As a reminder, it was previously reported that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and attend the military parade on May 9.
- It was also recently reported that the Kremlin claimed there was an alleged threat of a terrorist attack from Kyiv during the May 9 parade. Consequently, the parade in Moscow will take place without military equipment due to the threat of drones, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password