We need to push forward process of Ukraine’s accession to EU and open first negotiation cluster as soon as possible, — Costa

European Council President António Costa called on the European Union to open the first chapter in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations as soon as possible.

Koshta made this statement following the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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Support for Ukraine

"We remain committed to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Costa emphasized.

He noted that this is precisely why support for Ukraine remains a "key priority for the European political community."

Read more: Ukraine will become Europe’s new "economic tiger" in 20-25 years – Kubilius

EU Accession

In addition, Costa mentioned the two messages he delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Yerevan.

"The European Union will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a sustainable, just, and lasting peace, with full respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Second, we need to move the process of Ukraine's accession forward by opening the first negotiation cluster as soon as possible," he said.

What led up to

As a reminder, on May 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the European Political Community summit, which is taking place in Armenia.

Among other things, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa.