Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: 18 people in hospital, 4 in serious condition

Eighteen people are currently in hospital, including four in serious condition, as the number of people injured in yesterday’s enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia continues to rise.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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Condition of the injured

According to the report, 43 people aged between 20 and 66 have already sought medical assistance. Eighteen of the injured have been hospitalized.

Doctors assess the condition of four people as serious, while 14 people are in moderate condition.

The other injured people are receiving treatment at home after being given medical assistance.

See more: Occupiers have struck Zaporizhzhia: five people have been injured, including 12-year-old girl

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russia attacked several businesses in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, with 12 people known to have been killed.

Shelling of Ukraine on the evening of May 5

In the evening, Russian troops also struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack.

with guided aerial bombs. Twelve people were killed and 37 injured in the attack. In addition, Russians dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others.

See more: Day of Mourning declared in Zaporizhzhia on May 6 after Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS