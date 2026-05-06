Ukraine’s war damage may exceed $1 trillion, Office of President says
Ukraine’s total damage from the full-scale war may exceed $1 trillion, taking into account losses suffered by the state, businesses and citizens.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to an interview by European Pravda with Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra.
Assessment of losses
"Together with private businesses and citizens, we can talk about amounts exceeding $1 trillion," Mudra said.
This concerns the total economic and infrastructure losses caused by Russian aggression.
Compensation and Russian assets
According to the representative of the Office of the President, work is currently underway to confiscate about $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.
"If at least most of these funds can be transferred to a compensation fund, this will be a fast and lawful source for these compensations," she said.
Ukraine is also advancing the creation of an international compensation commission.
At least 35 states are already planning to join it.
In that case, finding funds to compensate for the damage will become a task not only for Ukraine, but also for its international partners.
Previous estimates
According to the World Bank, as of 2024, Ukraine’s total damage was estimated at more than $650 billion.
In particular, the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant caused losses of about $14 billion.
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