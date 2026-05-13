The Kremlin dictator’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that, for a "corridor to peace negotiations" to open, the president of Ukraine must order the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to leave Donbas and "Russian regions".

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"Zelenskyy must order Ukraine’s Armed Forces to leave Donbas and regions of Russia for a corridor to peace negotiations to open," Russian propagandists quote him as saying.

Peskov added that negotiations on the "Ukrainian settlement" would inevitably be very difficult, with many important details.

Read more: Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including EU, - Peskov

Background

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the president of Turkey and possibly the United States.

Erdogan confirmed Ankara’s readiness to facilitate direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, including a summit at the level of the countries’ leaders.

European Council President Antonio Costa said EU leaders were discussing preparations for potential negotiations with Russia on ending the war.

The Kremlin said Putin was ready for talks with everyone, including the European Union.

Read more: Putin is ready to negotiate with everyone, including EU, - Peskov