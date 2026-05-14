Court remands former "Servant of People" Dubinskyi in custody until June 5 – Prosecutor General’s Office

Ukrainian MP and former Servant of the People lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of high treason, has been remanded in custody until June 5 without the right to post bail.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

The investigating judge granted the prosecution’s motion. Dubinskyi will now remain in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.

According to the investigation, he disseminated materials on Telegram, Facebook and Instagram aimed at promoting narratives favorable to Russia, discrediting Ukraine’s state policy and creating preconditions for disrupting mobilization processes.

Read more: Appeals court revokes bail option for MP Dubinskyi suspected of state treason, Prosecutor General’s Office says

As a reminder, on 5 May 2026, Dubinskyi was served with a notice of suspicion under the article on high treason.

As the Prosecutor General’s Office and the SBI stated, Dubinskyi is being held in a pre-trial detention center, but even there he "continued active anti-state information propaganda." During meetings with lawyers, the suspect used their laptops to write prepared texts, record videos and save materials, and also left instructions on what, where and how to publish.

Dubinskyi`s case

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organisation created by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and others.

In particular, Dubinskyi had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachov and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

In December 2024, Dubinskyi was found guilty of a corruption-related administrative offence and fined.

In September 2024, the Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion regarding a new suspicion and a change to a previously served notice of suspicion for serving Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed repeatedly (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A notice of suspicion was also served on the lawmaker’s former aide, who works as the head of a public organization.

In January 2025, the case against lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former aide over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border was sent to court.

Read more: Appeals court revokes bail option for MP Dubinskyi suspected of state treason, Prosecutor General’s Office says