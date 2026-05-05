Former "Servant of People" Dubinskyi served with new notice of suspicion of high treason – State Bureau of Investigation. VIDEO

MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi has been informed of new allegations of treason.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that even while in a pre-trial detention center, he continued active anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

"The investigation established that the MP, who is charged with high treason and is currently in custody, set up a mechanism and continued active anti-state information propaganda even from the pre-trial detention center. According to the findings of a linguistic and psychological examination, his posts on Telegram, Facebook and YouTube harm Ukraine’s state and information security.

He communicated during meetings with his lawyers, when the MP used laptops without Internet access, which they allegedly brought for work. On them, he prepared texts, recorded videos and stored materials, and also left instructions on what, where and how to publish," the statement said.

Read more: "Zelenskyy was made president by Kremlin" - "servant of people" Dubinskyi

After leaving the pre-trial detention center, the lawyers connected to the Internet and sent the prepared content to the person who administered Dubinsky’s information resources.

According to the Bureau, this concerns the MP’s common-law wife, who is currently in Barcelona.

"In 2021-2022, she and the MP’s mother purchased two apartments in the capital of Catalonia with a total value of almost 400,000 euros. The vast majority of the funds came from Russian citizens, according to preliminary data, a mother and daughter. The younger of them graduated from a prestigious Moscow university whose graduates are actively selected for work in Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service. She also worked for some time in the Presidential Administration of Russia. The investigation will separately examine these circumstances," the SBI said.

See: Zelenskyy held talks with the Kremlin via Oleksandr Belyaev, says ‘Servant of the People’ Dubinskyy in court

The court is currently considering the previous high treason case.

At the same time, under the newly uncovered facts of anti-Ukrainian activity, the MP is charged with high treason.

That is, an act intentionally committed by a Ukrainian citizen to the detriment of Ukraine’s state and information security by assisting a foreign state, foreign organization and their representatives in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine, committed under martial law, under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction under the article provides for punishment up to life imprisonment.

Read more: Appeals court revokes bail option for MP Dubinskyi suspected of state treason, Prosecutor General’s Office says

Dubinskyi`s case

As a reminder, in November, the SSU served Dubinskyi with a notice of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organisation created by Russian intelligence in 2016, which later also included two members of the Ukrainian parliament, an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and others.

In particular, Dubinskyi had the call sign "Pinocchio", he carried out information and subversive activities in favour of Russia and spread fakes about the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. He participated in public events to spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition to him, the hostile group included former MP Andrii Derkach and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, who are now fugitives from justice abroad.

The following day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed on Dubinskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail.

In turn, Dubinskyi rejects the new accusations by the SBI and the prosecutor's office and reminds that, according to his statement, the NABU is conducting two investigations against the SBI leadership of Sukhachov and Udovychenko in collusion with the Deputy Presidential Office of Tatarov.

In December 2024, Dubinskyi was found guilty of a corruption-related administrative offence and fined.

In September 2024, the Prosecutor General signed a notice of suspicion regarding a new suspicion and a change to a previously served notice of suspicion for serving Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border, committed repeatedly (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A notice of suspicion was also served on the lawmaker’s former aide, who works as the head of a public organization.

In January 2025, the case against lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi and his former aide over organizing the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border was sent to court.

Read more: Case of high treason of Dubinskyi and Derkach was sent to court