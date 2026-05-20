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News Witkoff’s visit to Russia
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Witkoff will arrive in Russia soon, - Putin’s envoy Dmitriev

Witkoff will visit Moscow again: what is known?

Russia has announced that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow.

This was reported by Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Details

According to him, Vitkoff will visit Russia "in the near future."

Read: Umerov met with Witkoff and Kushner in the U.S.: they discussed prisoners of war and peace

The Visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine

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Russia (13699) Steve Witkoff (184)
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