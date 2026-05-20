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Witkoff will arrive in Russia soon, - Putin’s envoy Dmitriev
Russia has announced that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Moscow.
This was reported by Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
Details
According to him, Vitkoff will visit Russia "in the near future."
The Visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that U.S. officials Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff plan to visit Ukraine.
- According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the date of a possible visit by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Ukraine will be determined after the Easter holidays.
- The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, also reported on the visit of the American delegation to Kyiv after Easter.
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