The Kremlin believes that the European Union cannot serve as a mediator in peace talks.

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The EU is a party to the conflict and cannot act as a mediator in negotiations with Kyiv," Russian propagandists quote him as saying.

According to Peskov, completely abandoning dialogue with Russia is "Brussels' biggest mistake; it is the reason for the deadlock that diplomatic relations have reached."

Read more: UN Human Rights Commissioner Türk calls on Ukraine and Russia to stop escalation and resume negotiations

What happened before?

As a reminder, Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed his willingness to represent the interests of the European bloc in negotiations with Moscow, if necessary.

The European Union is discussing the possible appointment of a special negotiator to participate in the peace talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Among the candidates mentioned are Angela Merkel, Mario Draghi, Alexander Stubb, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Also, according to the publication, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide could be appointed to this role.

Watch more: Russia is waiting for Ukraine to take "conciliatory steps" in negotiations. They know what needs to be done, - Kremlin. VIDEO