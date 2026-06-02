Government has published new booking rules: status of critical enterprises will remain in force only until 1 September

The Cabinet of Ministers has officially published a resolution introducing new deadlines and amending the procedure for reviewing the status of critical enterprises entitled to exempt their employees from mobilisation.

The relevant resolution dated 30 May has been published on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the Cabinet’s decision, all previously adopted decisions recognising enterprises as critical will remain in force only for the period specified therein, but in any case no longer than until 1 September 2026. Going forward, businesses will have to confirm their status under new, stricter rules.

The government has set clear timeframes for reviewing the criteria and inspecting the businesses themselves, and has also raised the financial requirements for reserved employees.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has changed reservation rules: deferrals are now linked to salary of at least 25,941 UAH

Key changes and deadlines according to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution:

By 10 June 2026: Ministries, central executive bodies and Regional Military Administrations (RMA) are required to fully review and update their criteria for identifying critical enterprises.

By 1 July 2026: The relevant departments must inspect enterprises for compliance with the updated requirements. If the grounds for critical status are no longer met, the status will be revoked.

By 1 August 2026: The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Pension Fund must complete the adaptation of electronic systems to the new rules. ‘Diia’ will update the software within two weeks and ensure the final technical implementation by the start of August.

New wage threshold: The government has raised the minimum threshold for reserving a portion of employees from 2.5 to 3 times the minimum wage (amounting to 25,941 UAH) .

Concessions for frontline areas: For businesses physically operating in areas of active or potential hostilities or in the temporarily occupied territories, a lower threshold has been retained — no less than 2.5 times the minimum wage (21,618 UAH).

Read more: Government changes mobilization exemption criteria for critical enterprises – Ministry of Economy

Penalties for exceeding limits

The Cabinet of Ministers has also stipulated liability for company directors. If, due to certain circumstances, an enterprise exceeds the established limit on reserved employees, it is obliged to submit an application via the ‘Dіia’ portal within 10 working days to cancel the ‘excess’ reservation.

If this rule is ignored or if state authorities discover that the limit has been exceeded, such a violation will constitute direct grounds for revoking the status of a critically important enterprise.

Read more: "Servant of People" Zaremskyi proposes changing mobilization exemption rules: deferments for fixed term