An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuriy Ushakov, claimed that European leaders at the G7 summit were "feeding" U.S. President Donald Trump "harmful ideas."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"Harmful Ideas"

"The issue of Ukraine was actively discussed during the G7 summit. As one might expect, Trump was fed—I would say—ideas that were probably unhelpful, if not harmful," he said.

According to Ushakov, there have been no contacts between Russia and the Trump administration since that summit.

Read more: Number of G7 countries are set to produce long-range missiles in Ukraine, - media

G7 Summit

It was previously reported that the G7 countries agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine for intercepting aerial targets. In addition, the partners expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of granting licenses for the production of such weapons on Ukrainian territory.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This was the first in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months.

According to media reports, Trump proposed a deal to his allies at the G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran.

Read more: US has changed position on war in Ukraine, expectations are more realistic - Canadian Prime Minister Carney