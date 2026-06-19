Two ’200s’, one ’300’: Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly halted advance of enemy reconnaissance troops. VIDEO

A Ukrainian defender in the Donetsk region has demonstrated an incredible example of courage, tactical composure and exceptional combat skills. A single soldier from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops managed, single-handedly, to neutralise a group of three Russian reconnaissance soldiers who were attempting to storm or locate Ukrainian firing positions.

According to Censor.NET, unique footage of the successful firefight has been published online.

The heroic incident took place in the Sloviansk sector, near the settlement of Zakitne. The Russian command had dispatched a reconnaissance group to probe the Ukrainian defence line. However, a soldier from the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade of the 7th Army Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces stood in their way.

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The Ukrainian paratrooper employed skilful tactics: he did not give himself away prematurely, showed iron self-control and allowed the enemy’s three-man assault team to approach to within a minimum distance of his trench. When the occupiers were right up against him, the soldier decisively engaged in close combat. The defender first threw a grenade at the occupiers, then finished them off with precise fire from his automatic rifle.

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"As a result, two of the occupiers were killed, whilst the third sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and fled," according to the commentary accompanying the video of the firefight.

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