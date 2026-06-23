Several more regions of Russian Federation have imposed limits on fuel sales (updated)

The fuel crisis in Russia is worsening. Restrictions on fuel sales were imposed today not only in Siberia but also in central and southeastern European Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty.

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Fuel purchase limits

As noted, in the Saratov Region, a limit of 30 liters of gasoline per vehicle has been set effective June 23, according to the region’s governor, Roman Busargin.

Authorities in the Voronezh region announced that, starting today, a limit on fuel purchases at "Lukoil" gas stations will be introduced. Specifically, within the city limits, customers will be able to purchase 30 liters of gasoline and 60 liters of diesel per transaction, while on highways, the limit is 60 liters of gasoline and 200 liters of diesel.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Region Governor Alexander Andreyev has urged residents to reduce car travel and purchase fuel only when necessary. He claims that logistical problems have arisen at a number of gas stations, and the situation has been exacerbated by public demand.

There are also fuel shortages in the Caucasus.

In particular, the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo, called for the creation of an "untouchable fuel reserve" amid the shortage.

Update

It was later reported that restrictions on fuel sales have also been introduced in the Penza Region—no more than 100 liters per vehicle.

This was announced by the region’s governor, Oleg Melnichenko.

"Starting June 23, temporary restrictions on the sale of automotive fuel have been introduced in the Penza Region. This is necessary to maintain stability in the domestic fuel and energy market," he noted.

From now on, at gas stations in the region, fuel may be dispensed exclusively into a vehicle’s fuel tank. For individuals, the limit is set at up to 100 liters of gasoline and up to 200 liters of diesel fuel per vehicle.

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The restrictions extend across regions

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Andrey Travnikov, Governor of the Novosibirsk Region, stated that the region would also have to impose restrictions due to similar measures in neighboring regions. According to him, the regional Ministry of Industry and Trade was instructed to negotiate with gas station chains regarding a unified approach to fuel sales.

It later became known that the fuel crisis in Russia had reached Siberia: gasoline limits are being introduced in Omsk and Irkutsk.

In occupied Crimea, fuel sales to the public and businesses have been completely halted; fuel is being supplied only to the occupying state services.

The fuel shortage in Russia is rapidly worsening. Restrictions on gasoline sales to private vehicles are already in effect in 53 regions of the country, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read more: "Tatneft" has imposed restrictions on fuel sales at all of its gas stations in Russia