Zelenskyy on relations with Poland: Constructiveness is important
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of constructive relations with Poland.
As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in the head of state's evening address.
Preparation for the international conference in Gdansk
The President noted that preparations are underway for events that will take place this week and later. He reported a discussion with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on tasks related to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Gdansk.
"It is important that there be a constructive approach in relations with Poland, and I am grateful to all partners — everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine — everyone who has prepared substantive things for the meeting in Gdansk."
As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk on June 25–26 will become one of the key international platforms for attracting investment and developing partnerships. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Yuliia Svyrydenko and includes government officials, business representatives, state-owned companies, and communities.
Background
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declined the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order ‘For Merit to Poland’ in response to the decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order "For Merit to Poland";
- Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, also announced that he was returning his Polish award following the stripping of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.
- On 20 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the Order of the White Eagle to Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
- The second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, also announced that they were declining the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password