Zelenskyy on relations with Poland: Constructiveness is important

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of constructive relations with Poland.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in the head of state's evening address.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Preparation for the international conference in Gdansk

The President noted that preparations are underway for events that will take place this week and later. He reported a discussion with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on tasks related to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Gdansk.

"It is important that there be a constructive approach in relations with Poland, and I am grateful to all partners — everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine — everyone who has prepared substantive things for the meeting in Gdansk."

As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk on June 25–26 will become one of the key international platforms for attracting investment and developing partnerships. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Yuliia Svyrydenko and includes government officials, business representatives, state-owned companies, and communities.

Read more: Dispute between Poland and Ukraine plays only into hands of aggressor Russia – European Commission

Background

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Poland’s interest lies in building relations with Ukraine based on vision of future, rather than on traumas of past, - Tusk