In Moscow, next to the Innovative Science and Technology Centre (INTZ) of Moscow State University, which is overseen by the ‘Innopraktika’ Foundation run by Katerina Tikhonova, the younger daughter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a launch site for the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system has appeared.

This has been reported by the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which has published satellite images of the site, according to Censor.NET.

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9 km from the Kremlin

The site for the anti-aircraft missile system appeared in mid-May, approximately 300 metres from the foundation’s office.

The site houses S-300/400 launchers and a 40V6MR multi-purpose mobile radar mast, which forms part of these air defence systems and is designed to enhance their capabilities for detecting and tracking low-altitude targets.

Journalists note that the construction of this site can be traced on satellite images. Its shape and size (around 4.5 hectares) exactly match other similar facilities in Moscow, in particular the site in Moskvoretsky Park in the Kuntsevo district. At the same time, the official map of the INTs shows a public garden at this location.

The air defence site next to ‘Innopraktika’ has become the closest such position to the Kremlin — it is less than 9 kilometres away.

"It is safe to say that the Russian military is constructing yet another ‘ring’ around the centre of Moscow — this time not with ‘Pantsir’ systems, designed to counter drones, but with S-400 air defence systems," the publication adds.

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Air defence systems on the roofs of buildings in Moscow

It should be recalled that at the end of May, it was reported that new Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile systems were being installed on the roofs of civilian buildings in the Russian capital.

On 6 June, it was reported that in the Sokolniki district of Moscow, a ‘Pantsir’ air defence missile system had been installed on the roof of a high-rise residential block using a helicopter

One of the platforms was recently deployed on the roof of a high-rise office building in the town of Reutov, in the Moscow region.

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