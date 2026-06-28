One of two Zircons/Onyxes, 6 of 6 Iskanders and 125 enemy UAVs shot down - Air Force

On the night of June 28, 2026, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles launched from the Kursk region, six ballistic missilesIskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, and 142 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down or intercepted one Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missile, six Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 125 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read more: MiG-29 aircraft was lost during combat mission in Poltava region: pilot survived after ejecting

Consequences

A missile strike and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 13 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that on the night of June 28, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, explosions were heard. Russian troops launched a missile strike using ballistic missiles.

This morning, it was reported that two people were injured as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, and fires broke out in the Darnytskyi district.

Watch more: Air Force has demonstrated interception of two Iskander-M ballistic missiles by Patriot PAC-3 system over Kyiv. VIDEO