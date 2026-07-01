Accomplice in bribery case involving MP Skorokhod reached plea deal: he received suspended sentence and must make donation to Armed Forces of Ukraine

The HACC approved a plea agreement with a co-defendant in a case involving $250,000 in illicit benefits for influencing decisions on National Security and Defense Council sanctions. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period and agreed to transfer 700,000 UAH to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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"On July 1, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement concluded between a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and a citizen who, along with others, was found to have incited a business representative to provide a $250,000 bribe in exchange for resolving the issue of the National Security and Defense Council’s sanctions against a competing company," the statement reads.

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It is noted that the activities of this criminal group were organized by Anna Skorokhod, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, who acted as the "guarantor" of this agreement.

The defendant fully admitted his guilt in the crime with which he was charged and agreed to provide incriminating testimony against the other accomplices.

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Court ruling for an accomplice

By the court’s verdict, the defendant was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, the execution of which was suspended with a probationary period and the imposition of obligations established by the court.

In addition, the defendant agreed to transfer 700,000 hryvnias to the "United 24" fund in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the investigation into the crime was conducted by NABU detectives in cooperation with the Main Directorate for Internal Security of the SSU, under the procedural supervision of a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The pretrial investigation in the case has now been completed. The defense is currently reviewing the case files.

The case of MP Skorokhod