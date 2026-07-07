HACC removes electronic bracelet from former Deputy PM Chernyshov

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ruled to ease the preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, partially rejecting a request by prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend some of the previously imposed restrictions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

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Judge's decision and current restrictions

After reviewing the case materials and hearing the arguments of the parties, investigating judge Viktor Nohachevskyi concluded that Chernyshov is no longer required to continue wearing an electronic bracelet, so the device will be removed from the former official in the near future.

However, the court extended the following obligations:

to appear at the first summons of a detective, prosecutor, or directly before the court;

the first summons of a detective, prosecutor, or directly before the court; to notify law enforcement agencies of any change in his place of residence or official employment;

law enforcement agencies of any change in his place of residence or official employment; to refrain from any direct or indirect contact with businessman Timur Mindich, Oleksandr Tsukerman, and a number of other persons mentioned in the case materials;

from any direct or indirect contact with businessman Timur Mindich, Oleksandr Tsukerman, and a number of other persons mentioned in the case materials; to surrender his passport for travel abroad and other documents giving him the right to leave Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping.

Read more: Land for construction of "Dynasty" was purchased at price five times lower

Chernyshov's case

Last week, the NABU served five people with a notice of suspicion in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the Board of "Naftogaz" of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, Chief Commercial Officer of "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" JSC, Alla Sushon, former Director of "Ukrkomunobslugovuvannia" SE, and Serhii Kopystyra, a developer, were suspected of abuse of office, receiving and giving an undue advantage in a particularly large amount.

On 13 June, the HACC arrested Horbatiuk with the option of posting UAH 25 million bail, on 17 June, the court arrested Volodin with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail, and on 20 June, the developer, Kopystyr was granted a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Horbatiuk was an adviser to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became the head of "Naftogaz", where his associates also went to work. Chernyshov is now the head of the Ministry of National Unity and is abroad.

According to the investigation, the developer developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To do this, he turned to top officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, who created the conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The latter illegally entered into investment agreements with the construction company in question. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued at almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's place a year ago, but it was cancelled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining that the meeting was to discuss the anti-corruption programme of "Naftogaz". Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in the cancellation of Chernyshov's searches.

On 27 June, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Oleksii Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668 with a number of procedural obligations.

On 2 July, UAH 120 million in bail was paid for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov.

On November 11, 2025, the NABU and SAPO notified a former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine that he was suspected of illicit enrichment. The individual in question is Oleksii Chernyshov, who is implicated in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.

Read more: "We need to move forward": Chernyshov demanded continuation of "Dynasty" construction in March 2022 – NABU