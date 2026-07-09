$300 million for Patriot missiles for Ukraine and expanded defense cooperation with partners: Results of NATO summit in Ankara

On the sidelines of the 36th NATO summit in Ankara, agreements were reached that will strengthen Ukraine's air defense, open up new opportunities for the production of Ukrainian defense solutions, and allow additional funding to be attracted for defense projects.

The results of the summit were reported by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

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Support for Ukraine's defense

In the joint Declaration following the NATO summit, Alliance members announced plans to provide a total of $80 billion to support Ukraine's defense in 2026, including $32 billion under the defense component of the EU loan, with the remaining $48 billion to be provided as bilateral assistance. According to the Defense Ministry, partner countries have already budgeted $40 billion for bilateral security assistance to Ukraine in 2026. Thus, the NATO Declaration means that Alliance members intend to allocate an additional $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in 2026.

Alliance members stated their intention to ensure at least a similar level of support of $80 billion in 2027.

Read more: NATO remains strong and united despite controversy surrounding Trump, - Wadephul

Procurement of missiles for Patriot systems

During the summit, Norway announced that it would allocate about $306 million for the procurement of missiles for Patriot systems through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and JUMPSTART mechanisms.

In addition, Norway, together with Denmark, Germany and Canada, plans to jointly order new missiles using contributions to JUMPSTART and PURL.

Norway is also ready to support purchases of missiles for Patriot systems from countries that already have them in existing stockpiles. This will help cover the critical need of Ukrainian air defense for anti-ballistic capabilities more quickly.

Read more: It will take years to start producing Patriot missiles in Ukraine, this will not be quick solution, - Bloomberg

Cooperation with Germany

It is noted that Ukraine and Germany signed an implementation agreement to launch joint production of Bars drone missiles in Germany.

The project will reportedly be financed by the German side. All manufactured products will be sent to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

This is another step in the development of joint defense production between Ukraine and Germany. The project will make it possible to scale Ukrainian technologies that have proven effective in modern warfare.

Joint production projects help provide Ukraine's Defense Forces with effective means of destruction more quickly and, at the same time, strengthen the defense industry of allies.

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New Drone Deal agreements

The President of Ukraine also signed Drone Deal agreements with the leaders of Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Drone Deal opens up more opportunities for:

joint defense production;

exchange of expertise and combat experience;

development of drone technologies;

transparency in arms export issues.

In total, Ukraine already has nine such agreements with partners.

Read more: Ukraine’s experience in countering drones is being used to develop new NATO solutions

Financing of defense projects

Canada invited Ukraine to become a founding state of a bank in the field of defense, security and resilience. The joint intention to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) was announced at the NATO summit in Ankara by the leaders of Ukraine, Canada, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania and Turkey.

The bank's goal is to strengthen the defense capabilities of allies by attracting about $134 billion in available financing.

The DSRB will be able to provide low-interest loans for defense projects. The bank also plans to provide guarantees to private banks to support the scaling of the defense industry.

Watch more: Ukraine will soon receive new batch of missiles for Patriot system, but this is not enough, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

More opportunities for the defense of Ukraine and its partners

The Defense Ministry notes that the new agreements reached at the NATO summit in Ankara support the key priorities of Ukraine's defense strategy: achieving technological superiority on the front and building win-win partnerships.

"Drone Deal, joint production and new financial instruments allow Ukraine to scale solutions that work in modern warfare, while enabling partners to develop their own defense capabilities based on Ukrainian experience," the ministry added.