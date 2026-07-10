Zelenskyy commented for first time on assassination attempt on businessman Yermolayev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented publicly for the first time on the attempted assassination of businessman Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco and on the progress of the investigation into the murder of a woman suspected of organizing the bombing.
According to Censor.NET, citing Glavkom, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.
Responding to a question about the investigation, Zelenskyy noted that he would be hearing additional reports from law enforcement agencies in the near future.
"I will have additional relevant reports in the coming days and will certainly keep the public informed," the president said.
This is the head of state’s first public reaction to the attempted assassination of Yermolaev and the related investigative actions. Previously, Zelenskyy had not commented on either the attack itself or the investigation into the murder of the woman suspected of organizing the crime.
What happened before that?
- On the evening of June 29 in Monaco, a powerful explosion occurred near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include Yermolayev, a Ukrainian businessman subject to sanctions, and his relatives.
- The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.
- Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack dropping a backpack in front of the building's entrance. He is wanted by authorities. It is currently believed that he has managed to flee to France.
- Monaco's Prime Minister, Christoph Mirman, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. He said the explosive may have contained bolts and metal parts inside.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in an explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in extremely critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.
- Monaco's Attorney General Stéphane Thibault stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian descent, has been classified as attempted murder.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the failed contract killing of three members of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev’s family in Monaco.
- It later emerged that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovskaya, who was suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolayev, had been found near Kyiv.
- Law enforcement officers detained a member of the Main Intelligence Directorate and a former military officer on suspicion of murdering a woman. They were informed of the allegations.
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