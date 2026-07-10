Zelenskyy commented for first time on assassination attempt on businessman Yermolayev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented publicly for the first time on the attempted assassination of businessman Vadym Yermolayev in Monaco and on the progress of the investigation into the murder of a woman suspected of organizing the bombing.

According to Censor.NET, citing Glavkom, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Responding to a question about the investigation, Zelenskyy noted that he would be hearing additional reports from law enforcement agencies in the near future.

"I will have additional relevant reports in the coming days and will certainly keep the public informed," the president said.

This is the head of state’s first public reaction to the attempted assassination of Yermolaev and the related investigative actions. Previously, Zelenskyy had not commented on either the attack itself or the investigation into the murder of the woman suspected of organizing the crime.

What happened before that?