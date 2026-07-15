In Chelyabinsk, Russia, man opened fire at petrol station because of queue for fuel, - Russian

A shooting took place at a petrol station in Chelyabinsk, Russia, over a queue for fuel. According to local media reports, one of the drivers shot a man who had told him off for trying to fill up out of turn.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media, including the website 74.ru, citing eyewitnesses.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The conflict ended with a gunshot

According to witnesses, one of the drivers decided to jump the queue at the petrol pumps. After being told off by another man, he pulled out a non-lethal pistol and fired a shot.

"The man was told to join the general queue to fill up his car, but he decided he didn’t want to. What if everyone reacted like that? We had children in the car – where might the bullet have ended up? The victim was hit in the stomach; there was quite a lot of blood," said one of the eyewitnesses.

Following the incident, the attacker left the scene, but was later arrested by the police. According to the police, he turned out to be a 26-year-old local resident.

The victim, who had sustained an abdominal injury, was admitted to Regional Hospital No. 3.

Watch more: Russian soldier is torturing his fellow soldiers who complained about fuel shortage: "Not enough fuel for you, you f#ckers!? You’ll have to fill up at your own expense!". VIDEO

What led up to it