In Chelyabinsk, Russia, man opened fire at petrol station because of queue for fuel, - Russian
A shooting took place at a petrol station in Chelyabinsk, Russia, over a queue for fuel. According to local media reports, one of the drivers shot a man who had told him off for trying to fill up out of turn.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media, including the website 74.ru, citing eyewitnesses.
The conflict ended with a gunshot
According to witnesses, one of the drivers decided to jump the queue at the petrol pumps. After being told off by another man, he pulled out a non-lethal pistol and fired a shot.
"The man was told to join the general queue to fill up his car, but he decided he didn’t want to. What if everyone reacted like that? We had children in the car – where might the bullet have ended up? The victim was hit in the stomach; there was quite a lot of blood," said one of the eyewitnesses.
Following the incident, the attacker left the scene, but was later arrested by the police. According to the police, he turned out to be a 26-year-old local resident.
The victim, who had sustained an abdominal injury, was admitted to Regional Hospital No. 3.
What led up to it
- Russia entered the 2026 harvest season with an acute shortage of diesel fuel, as a result of which the pace of harvesting is almost three times slower than last year’s. The problem has hit the country’s southern regions hardest, where crop losses are already being forecast.
- Long-range strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian oil refineries have triggered a major crisis in the country’s domestic fuel market. At present, fuel shortages are being reported in the vast majority of Russia’s regions.
- In Russia, petrol production covers only around 65 per cent of seasonal demand following Ukrainian drone strikes on the country’s largest oil refineries. Due to the shortfall, Moscow is already increasing fuel imports from Belarus and India.
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