Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Logistics Forces has explained why it deleted post criticising Fedorov for deterioration in army’s supply situation

A post by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Logistics Command criticising former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov over the alleged deterioration in the supply of troops was removed because its content "was being framed as a political conflict".

Lieutenant Colonel Valerii Shershen, a spokesperson for the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the "Suspilne News" programme, according to Censor.NET.

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The Logistics Forces’ Response

Shershen confirmed that the deleted post was not a mistake or the result of the page being hacked. The text reflected a "consolidated position" based on facts and cause-and-effect relationships:

"But certain opinion leaders have openly begun to drag these facts into the political arena and into political intrigues. The army cannot be part of a political conflict, and we must not be drawn into it," said the spokesperson.

Shershen emphasised that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are apolitical and cannot become involved in political disputes. That is why, he said, the command decided to temporarily remove the post, "so as not to further destabilise the situation".

At the same time, Shershen emphasised that the Logistics Forces have sufficient evidence and will continue to highlight problems with the systemic support for the armed forces, which, he said, has deteriorated significantly — "despite new technological developments in the support system, digitalisation and high-profile announcements".

Read more: Logistics Forces Command confirmed Syrskyi’s role in Fedorov’s resignation, then deleted post – Sternenko

What did the Logistics Forces accuse Fedorov of?

As a reminder, on 21 July, the Logistics Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces published a post on Facebook in which it accused former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of causing problems with the army’s supply. The post stated that, during the first six months of 2026, the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had allegedly deteriorated.

In particular, the Logistics Forces criticised the tenders, stating that they "do not constitute provision", as the equipment has not yet been delivered to the units; they accused the system of "administrative delays", and added that "feedback from the front line does not always influence contractual decisions" and that this "shifts the responsibility for the consequences of bureaucratic red tape onto the military".

The post stated that the situation had been saved by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, "in an attempt to cut through the red tape, facilitated the resignation of the Minister of Defence, Mykhailo Fedorov". Shortly afterwards, any mention of Zelenskyy and Fedorov was removed from the post, and the post itself subsequently disappeared entirely.

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation