Three enemy missiles and 203 of 216 UAVs have been destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of July 22, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 3 Kh-59/69 air missiles from the airspace over the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and 216 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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How did our air defense system perform?

As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 204 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilot shows R-73 missile destroying jet-powered Shahed. VIDEO

Consequences

One Iskander-M ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded striking 12 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Watch more: Air Force pilots, supported by intelligence, take out occupiers’ ammunition and personnel. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was reported the day before that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of July 21.