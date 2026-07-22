Umerov meets with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov held a meeting in Kyiv with US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

This was stated in a Telegram post by Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone cooperation and new opportunities

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the Drone Deal initiative between Ukraine and the United States.

According to Umerov, this partnership is intended to expand defence cooperation. It involves technology sharing, joint production, investment in Ukraine’s defence industry and the development of modern defence solutions.

"We discussed the development of the Drone Deal initiative between Ukraine and the United States," he noted.

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Missiles for Patriot systems and stronger air defence

The parties also discussed localising the production of missiles for Patriot systems in Ukraine.

According to the NSDC secretary, this is important for strengthening air defence and protecting Ukrainian cities and people.

Umerov thanked the United States for its leadership, strategic vision and support. He stressed that joint efforts help strengthen security and bring a just peace closer.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with Matthew Whitaker.

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