Zelenskyy on Russia’s strike on Kyiv region: Arms exhibitions cannot be held during wartime

Following the Russian ballistic missile strike on the Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that arms exhibitions must not be held during wartime.

He said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s response

According to the head of state, such an event in the Kyiv region "should never have taken place." Criminal proceedings have already been opened over the incident.

"Of course, the strike was caused by Russian missiles, solely by Russian terror, but everyone has been told a thousand times that under such wartime conditions, with such an enemy, no arms exhibitions should ever be held–with large crowds, especially near residential buildings," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the ten people killed in the attack.

Read more: Russia has prepared missiles for new large-scale strike – Zelenskyy

What is known about Russia’s strike on the Kyiv region

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

It later emerged that the ruscists had struck a training ground where an arms exhibition was taking place.

Ten people are known to have been killed and about 100 injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, time and format, what security measures had been put in place and whether the risks had been properly assessed under martial law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July was not under the authority of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

According to the National Police, 23 private homes, hotels, a restaurant and 34 vehicles were damaged.

Watch more: Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: Three missiles were fired in total. Air defence intercepted one target – Ihnat. VIDEO