Ukraine has sent letter to Poland expressing its interest in continuing negotiations on MiG-29, - Kosiniak-Kamysz
The Minister of Defence of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that the Ukrainian side had sent a letter to Warsaw expressing interest in acquiring Polish MiG-29 aircraft in exchange for unmanned technology.
This is reported by WP Wiadomości, according to Censor.NET.
Negotiations with Ukraine regarding the exchange of MiG-29s for drones
According to the minister, the Polish side has asked Ukraine for more "specifics".
"We are waiting for something in which I am personally very interested, namely the ‘MiGs for drones’ option. Following these strong statements on our part, we received a letter from the Ukrainian side stating that they remain interested. We said: ‘Give us the details.’ And they are starting to emerge," said the head of the Polish Ministry of Defence.
Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that some cooperation in the field of training "has already begun", but the actual exchange under the "MiGs for drones" scheme has not yet taken place.
According to him, the proposal is still on the table and is at a more advanced stage than it was a month ago, but no final agreement has been reached.
- Earlier, Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Warsaw is still considering the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, which Bulgaria is also seeking to acquire. A condition of the deal is that Ukraine transfers modern drone technology. Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that this proposal remains on the table, but there is less and less time for the Ukrainian side to make a decision.
The transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukraine
- In December 2025, the Polish Ministry of National Defence and the General Staff announced their intention to transfer to Ukraine some of the MiG-29s that remained in service with the Polish Air Force.
- These fighter jets have been in service in Poland since 1989. They are currently being gradually replaced by more modern aircraft, but they are still carrying out combat missions.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland was refusing to hand over the MiG-29 aircraft, even though Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.
- The country’s Foreign Ministry later stated that Poland would transfer its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine once it receives replacements for them from its allies.
- The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, believes that the country could exchange MiG aircraft for anti-drone technology in favour of Ukraine.
- Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that Warsaw had offered Kyiv a "highly cooperative approach" – an exchange of MiG-29s for drone technology. According to him, Ukraine initially agreed to this proposal but subsequently refused to honour the agreements reached. He also suggested that the breakdown of the deal had political underpinnings and was linked, in particular, to the escalation of Polish-Ukrainian disputes over historical issues.
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