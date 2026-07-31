61 searches and 15 suspects: SBI releases interim results of Operation Honest Draft

The State Bureau of Investigation has reported the interim results of Operation Honest Draft.

The SBI press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Interim results

As part of 17 criminal proceedings, investigators conducted 61 searches and served notices of suspicion on 15 people.

Two suspects were detained. The investigative measures covered Kyiv and several regions across the country.

"The operation brought together several areas of investigation. The SBI is investigating unlawful interference with the Oberih register, sham mobilisation and deferments, assistance in evading military service, the artificial inflation of performance figures by Territorial Centres of Recruitment, violence against civilians, and the covering up of such crimes by senior officials," the statement said.

Read more: First results of Honest Conscription operation: Kyiv TCR illegally deleted data from Oberih register for $2,500 – State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

Who was served with notices of suspicion?

Notices of suspicion were served on officials from Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, as well as on a law enforcement officer.

During the searches, investigators seized money, mobile phones, military registration documents, materials from information systems and other evidence that may confirm the involvement of officials and intermediaries in unlawful activities.

"Operation Honest Draft remains in its active phase. Investigators are currently analysing the seized materials, identifying everyone involved and examining other possible offences.

"These results are not final. The SBI will release new information gradually, once the relevant investigative measures have been completed and to an extent that will not compromise the pre-trial investigation," the Bureau concluded.

Read more: Checks in TCR across country: General Staff declared zero tolerance for corruption

Operation Honest Draft

On the morning of 30 July, State Bureau of Investigation officers launched large-scale inspections of regional and district Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support as part of Operation Honest Draft, which the Bureau is conducting jointly with the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation uncovered unlawful interference with the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists (Oberih) in Kyiv.

In the Kirovohrad region, Operation Honest Draft exposed an employee of a district Territorial Centre of Recruitment who, together with a community police officer, allegedly demanded monthly payments from business owners in exchange for not taking steps to mobilise their employees.

Read more: Explosion at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: 4 servicemen injured, investigation launched