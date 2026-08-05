Chervinskyi on change of pretrial measure: Yermak is gone, so perhaps pressure on judges has eased

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi was surprised by the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to change his pretrial measure to a personal commitment.

He made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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"It seems to me that this decision was inevitable and long overdue. But we were all surprised by it, because everyone understood that this was some kind of political issue. It has different grounds and foundations than the legal system. Perhaps this decision is linked to a shift in the judges’ perspective on the process itself. Maybe the pressure on them has eased.

After all, we can see that Yermak is no longer there. It’s possible that he was the main person overseeing this issue on a daily basis. And now, Zelenskyy probably doesn’t have time to personally keep track of everything, since he has plenty of other areas where he’s facing problems. Although this court decision is lawful and understandable, we simply cannot make any progress on the case because the preliminary hearing is being held in a single session that has already been going on for two years," Chervinskyi noted.

Read more: Yermak and Chervinskyi clash in court: I hope this will not simply pass for you and those who betrayed Ukraine. VIDEO

The former intelligence officer emphasized that the judge is now more or less accepting the defense’s position:

"He can see that what we’ve been saying from the very beginning—since the first hearings, back in July or August 2024—is now coming true. Our claims are now backed up by documentation—the SSU fabricated this so-called crime back then. In reality, this complainant in the case is an ordinary smuggler who, thanks to this provocation he carried out against Shtanko and me, was able to effectively complete his smuggling scheme involving a container of cigarettes and receive it already ‘cleared through customs’ on Ukrainian territory. In other words, everyone here was pursuing their own agenda: the complainant—to get this contraband container through and complete his scheme—and the SSU—to hold Shtanko accountable, and then, a few years later, to drag me into this mess as well. The judge has more or less grasped and seen all of this. The evidence we provided confirms all of this."

According to Chervinskyi, he is now free to travel within Ukraine but is still barred from traveling abroad.

When asked how much longer this case might drag on, he noted:

"It will take a long time. But if the judge proceeds at a more or less reasonable pace, the case could be closed in just a few hearings. After reviewing their evidence and seeing that it’s worthless, he could close this case within a month or three. If he holds hearings even once a month, as he’s doing now, that’s basically two or three hearings, and then we can start talking about something. However, so far he’s been avoiding evaluating the evidence. He says this is not the right stage of the legal process. It is precisely during the examination of the evidence that we will be able to prove our case and compel him to issue certain requests, because one of the key points is to submit a request for international legal assistance to the United Arab Emirates and receive a response from there that will put an end to this entire proceeding. We have already obtained it through legal channels—via the legal services of other companies in the UAE. But the judge does not accept this as 100% proof. He can do so only after receiving a similar response through authorized bodies that will provide him with this answer. Right now, he is artificially dragging out this process. He could have done this at the very beginning, but he denied us this request. Therefore, we expect him to do so after the preliminary hearing is over. We’ll see when that happens."

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court refused to question Chervinskyi as witness in Yermak case. VIDEO

Roman Chervinskyi's case

Watch more: In 2019, Yermak told me they wanted to fight corruption, and then his brother asked for $10,000 for meeting – Chervinskyi. VIDEO