Yermak and Chervinskyi clash in court: I hope this will not simply pass for you and those who betrayed Ukraine. VIDEO

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi and former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak had a heated exchange at a High Anti-Corruption Court hearing where a preventive measure was being chosen for the former head of the President’s Office.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

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What is known?

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi was present at the hearing.

Yermak addressed him:

"It’s been a long time since I last saw you, Mr Roman. The last time was in 2019, when my brother (Denys Yermak – Ed.) introduced you as his brother-in-arms, a hawk," noted the former head of the Presidential Office.

"And then he asked for $20,000 for a meeting. I remember. And then Dmytro Shtanko, who recorded your brother, who was collecting $10,000 for each meeting with you, ended up at the front and was killed because of you. That is why I am here today. I hope this will not simply pass for you, and for those who betrayed the country from the very beginning," Chervinskyi replied.

Yermak said that this was "not true".

It is known that in October 2022, Dmytro Shtanko was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers. He was known for recording conversations with the brother of Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, the publication of which caused a scandal.

Read more: Yermak has four diplomatic passports. Risk he may hide from investigation abroad – SAPO

The case of Denys Yermak

As a reminder, on 29 March 2020, MP Heo Leros posted several videos in which the brother of the Head of the President’s Office, Denys Yermak, allegedly discusses appointments to various government posts. The MP also stated that he had contacted the NABU.

Andriy Yermak accused Leros of slander and promised to file complaints with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

Censor.NET has transcribed the published recordings.

Based on the video recordings, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the possible commission of corruption offences during the appointment of individuals to government bodies.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened proceedings following Andriy Yermak’s complaint under four articles: Article 190 (fraud), Article 344 (interference in the activities of a public official), Article 328 (disclosure of state secrets), and Article 365 (abuse of power or official authority).

Lawyer Masy Naiem reported that the prosecutor’s office had been instructed to investigate the creation of murals by Heo Leros, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, who is also the founder of the street art project Art United Us.

As Censor.NET has learnt from its own sources, Denys Yermak, the brother of the Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, was questioned on 31 March by the State Bureau of Investigations in connection with the ‘Leros recordings’ case.

On 13 May, it emerged that the materials of the criminal proceedings concerning video recordings involving Denys Yermak, the brother of the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, had been handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the case involving Denys Yermak’s recordings as "empty" and stated that the recordings were intended to blackmail him personally. In addition, he called Denys Yermak a "blabbermouth" and Leros, the Servant of the People MP who published the recordings, a "fraudster."

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed that, over recordings of Denys Yermak’s conversations, it is conducting criminal proceedings against his brother Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office.

Watch more: Court choosing preventive measure for Yermak in Dynasty construction case (updated). VIDEO