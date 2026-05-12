In 2019, Yermak told me they wanted to fight corruption, and then his brother asked for $10,000 for meeting – Chervinskyi. VIDEO

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi named the reasons for his heated exchange with former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

He made the statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"I am glad this hearing began today. I see that NABU has presented a significant part of the materials showing the essence of our current authorities.

And my clash with Yermak today was that it was indeed in 2019 that I met him in May or early June. I was introduced to him by a friend of his younger brother," said Chervinskyi.

According to the former intelligence officer, Yermak said at the time that they wanted to fight corruption.

"And after the second meeting, a friend of mine who had introduced me to his brother (Denys Yermak) approached me and said that Denys Yermak was asking for $10,000 for the very fact of the meeting that had taken place. I did not believe it and asked him to record that conversation. He did not record it because he was a friend of Denys Yermak.

After that, Dmytro Shtanko appeared, checked this information, and recorded about 10-15 meetings with Denys Yermak. At those meetings, he described where and whom his brother was ready to appoint. Each meeting costs $10,000," Chervinskyi said.

Read more: Yermak consulted fortune teller "Veronika Feng Shui" on appointments to state posts – SAPO

The case of Denys Yermak

As a reminder, on 29 March 2020, MP Heo Leros posted several videos in which the brother of the Head of the President’s Office, Denys Yermak, allegedly discusses appointments to various government posts. The MP also stated that he had contacted the NABU.

Andriy Yermak accused Leros of slander and promised to file complaints with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

Censor.NET has transcribed the published recordings.

Based on the video recordings, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has opened criminal proceedings regarding the possible commission of corruption offences during the appointment of individuals to government bodies.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened proceedings following Andriy Yermak’s complaint under four articles: Article 190 (fraud), Article 344 (interference in the activities of a public official), Article 328 (disclosure of state secrets), and Article 365 (abuse of power or official authority).

Lawyer Masy Naiem reported that the prosecutor’s office had been instructed to investigate the creation of murals by Heo Leros, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, who is also the founder of the street art project Art United Us.

As Censor.NET has learnt from its own sources, Denys Yermak, the brother of the Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, was questioned on 31 March by the State Bureau of Investigations in connection with the ‘Leros recordings’ case.

On 13 May, it emerged that the materials of the criminal proceedings concerning video recordings involving Denys Yermak, the brother of the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, had been handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the case involving Denys Yermak’s recordings as "empty" and stated that the recordings were intended to blackmail him personally. In addition, he called Denys Yermak a "blabbermouth" and Leros, the Servant of the People MP who published the recordings, a "fraudster."

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed that, over recordings of Denys Yermak’s conversations, it is conducting criminal proceedings against his brother Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office.

Read more: Yermak has four diplomatic passports. There is risk of hiding from investigation abroad – SAPO